Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a hold rating on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.70.

OSMT stock opened at $5.87 on Monday. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.81 and a 52 week high of $9.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 3.27.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $57.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.54 million. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 73.47% and a negative return on equity of 15.61%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,523,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 129.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 332,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 187,112 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 1,324.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 243,746 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 216,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 35,674 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $819,000. 11.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Argentina, and Hungary. The company's promoted products include M-72, a methylphenidate hydrochloride extended-release tablet to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD); Osmolex ER, an amantadine extended-release tablet for the treatment of Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone, a chlorzoxazone scored tablet for muscle spasms; ConZip, a tramadol hydrochloride extended-release capsule to treat pain; and Arbaclofen tablets which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis spasticity.

