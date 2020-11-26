PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Stock Rating Lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) was downgraded by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, AR Network reports. They currently have a $96.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $108.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.08% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Argus raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Cowen upgraded shares of PACCAR to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.94.
PCAR stock opened at $88.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. PACCAR has a fifty-two week low of $49.11 and a fifty-two week high of $95.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.37. The stock has a market cap of $30.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.06.
In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 4,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total value of $397,935.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 92,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $8,385,514.56. Insiders sold a total of 103,558 shares of company stock worth $9,380,111 over the last three months. 2.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the third quarter worth about $268,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR during the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in PACCAR during the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in PACCAR by 101.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 279,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,801,000 after purchasing an additional 140,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in PACCAR by 12.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,107,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,266,000 after purchasing an additional 565,573 shares during the last quarter. 61.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
PACCAR Company Profile
PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.
