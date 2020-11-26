PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Stock Rating Lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) was downgraded by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, AR Network reports. They currently have a $96.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $108.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.08% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Argus raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Cowen upgraded shares of PACCAR to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.94.

PCAR stock opened at $88.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. PACCAR has a fifty-two week low of $49.11 and a fifty-two week high of $95.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.37. The stock has a market cap of $30.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.06.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that PACCAR will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 4,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total value of $397,935.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 92,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $8,385,514.56. Insiders sold a total of 103,558 shares of company stock worth $9,380,111 over the last three months. 2.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the third quarter worth about $268,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR during the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in PACCAR during the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in PACCAR by 101.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 279,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,801,000 after purchasing an additional 140,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in PACCAR by 12.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,107,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,266,000 after purchasing an additional 565,573 shares during the last quarter. 61.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

