PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Cut to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.20.

PACW opened at $25.65 on Monday. PacWest Bancorp has a one year low of $13.84 and a one year high of $39.39. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.18.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.25). PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 5.96% and a negative net margin of 98.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.64%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 30,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 135,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

