PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Cut to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. PacWest Bancorp presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.20.

PACW stock opened at $25.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. PacWest Bancorp has a one year low of $13.84 and a one year high of $39.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.18.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.25). PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 5.96% and a negative net margin of 98.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in PacWest Bancorp by 263.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 33,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 24,452 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 103,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,049,000 after buying an additional 31,395 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,554,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 733.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,702,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,269,000 after buying an additional 2,378,466 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 97,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 26,412 shares during the period. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

