Palantir Technologies Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:PLTR)

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 267,991 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 550% compared to the typical daily volume of 41,203 put options.

In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 285,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total value of $2,718,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,714,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,893,935.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alexander C. Karp sold 11,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total value of $111,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,426,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,337,011.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,438,733 shares of company stock worth $189,650,527.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $29.05 on Thursday. Palantir Technologies has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $29.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.57.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $289.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Palantir Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.17.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. It offers Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

