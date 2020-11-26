Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) Receives $18.40 Average Price Target from Analysts

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.40.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PRTK. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th.

Shares of PRTK stock opened at $6.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $277.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.00. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $6.72.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. As a group, analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel William M. Haskel sold 6,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $40,869.56. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 221,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,362.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael Bigham sold 26,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $155,662.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 617,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,659,800.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,427 shares of company stock worth $370,192 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRTK. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 226,154 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 9,844 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 28.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,940 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,483 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 82,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. 46.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

