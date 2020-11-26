Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $22.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $11.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.82) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.98.

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $16.90 on Monday. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $3.99 and a 12-month high of $26.58. The company has a current ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.28.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $98.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.54 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 38.58% and a negative return on equity of 13.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 85.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1,266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

