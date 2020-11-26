Patrick Kinsella Sells 8,000 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Director Patrick Kinsella sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total transaction of $444,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

PFSI stock opened at $57.08 on Thursday. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $67.77. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.92 and a 200 day moving average of $47.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.92 by $1.11. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 37.77% and a return on equity of 42.33%. The business had revenue of $855.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.98 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 262.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 17.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 12.27%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 22.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,971,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,979,000 after purchasing an additional 732,147 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 31.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,297,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,383,000 after purchasing an additional 313,878 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 77.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 923,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,577,000 after purchasing an additional 403,310 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 36.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 527,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,042,000 after purchasing an additional 139,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 148.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 449,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,139,000 after buying an additional 269,019 shares during the last quarter. 53.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $40.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. PennyMac Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.63.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

