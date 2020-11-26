PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) EVP Sells $600,658.80 in Stock

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $214.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.07 and a fifty-two week high of $216.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $196.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.41. The firm has a market cap of $251.28 billion, a PE ratio of 98.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 3.7% in the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 0.7% during the third quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in PayPal by 4.0% during the third quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its holdings in PayPal by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 3,467 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PYPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on PayPal from $171.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Stephens lifted their price objective on PayPal from $194.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on PayPal from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.05.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

