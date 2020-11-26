Peabody Energy Co. to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($3.66) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:BTU)

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Peabody Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 24th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the coal producer will post earnings per share of ($3.66) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($3.70). B. Riley also issued estimates for Peabody Energy’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.67) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.07) EPS.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The coal producer reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $671.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.22 million. Peabody Energy had a negative net margin of 62.27% and a negative return on equity of 19.80%. The business’s revenue was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.77) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Peabody Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Peabody Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.81.

Peabody Energy stock opened at $1.48 on Thursday. Peabody Energy has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $10.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.53.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTU. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 290.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,550,796 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $7,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,297 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 643.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,156,637 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,078 shares in the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 2,606,836 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $7,508,000 after purchasing an additional 514,255 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 366.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 612,456 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 481,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 158.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 751,400 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 460,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, and Corporate and Other segments. It is involved in mining, preparation, and sale of thermal coal primarily to electric utilities; mining bituminous and sub-bituminous coal deposits; and mining metallurgical coal, such as hard coking coal, semi-hard coking coal, semi-soft coking coal, and pulverized coal injection coal.

