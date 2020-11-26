PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Holdings Boosted by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,390 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 191.0% during the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Citigroup raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.13.

In related news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $1,710,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,085,192.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $144.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $140.07 and its 200-day moving average is $135.93. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.42 and a 52-week high of $147.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $199.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

