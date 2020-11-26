Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) CEO Todd S. Nelson Sells 70,750 Shares of Stock

Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 70,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total value of $806,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 842,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,604,488.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

PRDO stock opened at $11.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $788.49 million, a PE ratio of 7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.71 and its 200-day moving average is $14.10. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 1 year low of $7.11 and a 1 year high of $19.85.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $169.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Perdoceo Education by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,531,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,638 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,816,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,468,000 after purchasing an additional 493,194 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,700,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 723,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,527,000 after purchasing an additional 101,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,434,000. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PRDO. TheStreet downgraded Perdoceo Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Perdoceo Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Perdoceo Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University.

Further Reading: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.