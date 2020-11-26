Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) CEO Todd S. Nelson Sells 70,750 Shares

Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 70,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total transaction of $806,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 842,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,604,488.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of Perdoceo Education stock opened at $11.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $788.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.71 and its 200 day moving average is $14.10. Perdoceo Education Co. has a twelve month low of $7.11 and a twelve month high of $19.85.
Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $169.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.40 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.
Perdoceo Education Company Profile
Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University.
See Also: What are earnings reports?
Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.