Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) CEO Todd S. Nelson Sells 70,750 Shares

Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 70,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total transaction of $806,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 842,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,604,488.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Perdoceo Education stock opened at $11.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $788.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.71 and its 200 day moving average is $14.10. Perdoceo Education Co. has a twelve month low of $7.11 and a twelve month high of $19.85.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $169.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.40 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Perdoceo Education by 0.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Perdoceo Education by 4.5% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Perdoceo Education by 2.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 48,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 1.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 139,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 12.7% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 18,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University.

See Also: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.