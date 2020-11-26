Petrolympic Ltd. (PCQ.V) (CVE:PCQ) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.07

Petrolympic Ltd. (PCQ.V) (CVE:PCQ)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 10000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.04. The company has a market cap of $3.31 million and a PE ratio of -21.67.

About Petrolympic Ltd. (PCQ.V) (CVE:PCQ)

Petrolympic Ltd., engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas properties in the United States and Canada. The company holds a 100% interest covering an area of 56,152 hectares in the St. Lawrence Lowlands shallow sandstones and carbonates platform on the south shore of the St.

