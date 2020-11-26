Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.88 Per Share

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pfizer in a report released on Tuesday, November 24th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $2.88 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.85. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Pfizer’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.91 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.82 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Truist began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.80.

PFE opened at $36.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.58. Pfizer has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $41.99. The stock has a market cap of $203.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 27,349,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,492,110. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 439.7% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

