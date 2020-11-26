PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Shares Bought by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 23.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,743,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,257,710 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in PG&E were worth $213,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in PG&E in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,739,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in PG&E by 837.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 107,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 96,092 shares during the last quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP raised its holdings in PG&E by 128.9% in the 3rd quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 2,818,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,112 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its holdings in PG&E by 144.1% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 26,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 15,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in PG&E by 250.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,835,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,814,000 after acquiring an additional 17,038,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of PG&E from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PG&E from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of PG&E from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.83.

NYSE:PCG opened at $12.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.97, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.16. PG&E Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $18.34.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). PG&E had a positive return on equity of 34.60% and a negative net margin of 37.92%. Research analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

