PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Shares Bought by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 23.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,743,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,257,710 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.15% of PG&E worth $213,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCG. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in PG&E by 112.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in PG&E during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in PG&E by 816.5% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in PG&E by 168.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PCG. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PG&E from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wolfe Research raised shares of PG&E from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of PG&E from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of PG&E from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.83.

PCG stock opened at $12.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.09. PG&E Co. has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $18.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.19.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.03). PG&E had a positive return on equity of 34.60% and a negative net margin of 37.92%. On average, equities research analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

