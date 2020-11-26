PHSC plc (PHSC.L) (PHSC) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 31st

PHSC plc (PHSC.L) (LON:PHSC) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

PHSC stock opened at GBX 11.25 ($0.15) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 11.96 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 10.28. PHSC plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 7 ($0.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 19 ($0.25). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

In other news, insider Stephen A. King acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 13 ($0.17) per share, for a total transaction of £32,500 ($42,461.46).

PHSC plc, through its subsidiaries, provides health, safety, hygiene, and environmental consultancy services and security solutions to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company also offers food safety, training, plant and equipment inspection, leisure management, security tagging, and product protection consulting services.

