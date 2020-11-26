Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Niu Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Potter now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.42. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Niu Technologies’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Get Niu Technologies alerts:

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.29). Niu Technologies had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 7.63%.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Niu Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Niu Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Niu Technologies from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Niu Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Niu Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.69.

NIU stock opened at $31.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 110.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.80 and its 200 day moving average is $20.35. Niu Technologies has a one year low of $6.08 and a one year high of $37.44.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Niu Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Niu Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Niu Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 18.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Niu Technologies Company Profile

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric-scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series e-scooters; RQi and TQi series urban commuter electric motorcycles; and NIU Aero series professional mountain and road bicycles under the NIU brand name.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Niu Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Niu Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.