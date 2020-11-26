Piper Sandler Weighs in on Globe Life Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:GL)

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Globe Life in a report issued on Tuesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now forecasts that the company will earn $1.76 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.80. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Globe Life’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.86 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.58 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Globe Life from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Globe Life from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Globe Life from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.17.

NYSE GL opened at $96.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Globe Life has a fifty-two week low of $56.74 and a fifty-two week high of $111.43.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Globe Life news, insider Carol A. Mccoy sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total value of $747,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 104,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,638,690.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total transaction of $1,225,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 678,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,933,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 153,000 shares of company stock worth $13,437,980. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GL. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in Globe Life by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 0.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in Globe Life by 2.7% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 5,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Globe Life by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Globe Life by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

