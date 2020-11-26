Power Integrations, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:POWI)

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the semiconductor company on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th.

Power Integrations has raised its dividend by 34.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Power Integrations has a dividend payout ratio of 28.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Power Integrations to earn $1.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.8%.

Shares of POWI opened at $69.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.40. Power Integrations has a fifty-two week low of $38.57 and a fifty-two week high of $71.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 1.02.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $121.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.18 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 45.94% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Power Integrations will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $3,263,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David Mh Matthews sold 3,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total transaction of $257,871.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 105,322 shares in the company, valued at $7,215,610.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,590 shares of company stock worth $4,118,401 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on POWI shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Power Integrations from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $138.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current (AC) to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as LED lighting.

