Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Price Target Raised to $22.00

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reissued a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Precision BioSciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Precision BioSciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.69.

Get Precision BioSciences alerts:

Shares of DTIL opened at $11.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $604.05 million, a P/E ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.67 and a 200 day moving average of $7.15. Precision BioSciences has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $23.67.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 million. Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 484.81% and a negative return on equity of 105.74%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Precision BioSciences will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 433.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 1,241.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors own 48.86% of the company’s stock.

About Precision BioSciences

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a genome editing company, develops therapeutic products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome-editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

Featured Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Precision BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.