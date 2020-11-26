PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) Director Sells C$19,332.48 in Stock

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) Director Peter Aghar sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.04, for a total value of C$19,332.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,087,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,567,708.64.

Shares of PRV.UN stock opened at C$2.30 on Thursday. PRO Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$1.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.30.

A number of research firms have commented on PRV.UN. Laurentian raised their target price on PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

PROREIT is an unincorporated open-ended real estate investment trust owning a diversified portfolio of 84 commercial properties across Canada representing over 3.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. Established in 2013, PROREIT is mainly focused on strong secondary markets in Quebec, Atlantic Canada and Ontario, with selective exposure in Western Canada.

