Proton (XPR) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $905,120.00

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 26th. In the last week, Proton has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar. Proton has a market cap of $12.91 million and $905,120.00 worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Proton token can now be bought for about $0.0066 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00073727 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005810 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00022945 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.69 or 0.00368975 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003648 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005795 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $523.46 or 0.03032719 BTC.

Proton (XPR) is a token. It launched on October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,959,614,321 tokens. Proton’s official message board is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817 . Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ . Proton’s official website is www.protonchain.com

