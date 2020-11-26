Prudential plc (PRU.L) (LON:PRU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Prudential plc (PRU.L) (LON:PRU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 1,511 ($19.74) target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PRU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,182 ($15.44) price target on shares of Prudential plc (PRU.L) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 7th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,460 ($19.07) price target on shares of Prudential plc (PRU.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) price target on shares of Prudential plc (PRU.L) in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) target price on shares of Prudential plc (PRU.L) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,455 ($19.01) target price on shares of Prudential plc (PRU.L) in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,378 ($18.00).

Get Prudential plc (PRU.L) alerts:

Shares of PRU stock opened at GBX 1,219 ($15.93) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,131.48 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,160.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.35. The stock has a market cap of $29.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.74. Prudential plc has a twelve month low of GBX 682.80 ($8.92) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,509 ($19.72).

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of long-term savings and protection products in Asia, the United States, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; and life insurance. It also provides variable, fixed, and fixed index annuities; and guaranteed investment contracts and funding agreements.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential plc (PRU.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential plc (PRU.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.