Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Receives $64.38 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.38.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PEG shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd.

Shares of PEG opened at $59.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.62. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12-month low of $34.75 and a 12-month high of $62.15.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 18.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.76%.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total value of $103,664.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 86,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,691,474.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 4,038 shares of company stock valued at $220,133 over the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEG. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 28.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 8,855 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 65.9% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 69,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after acquiring an additional 27,704 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 124.5% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 103,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,105,000 after acquiring an additional 57,603 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 116.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 544,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,788,000 after acquiring an additional 292,968 shares during the period. 68.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

