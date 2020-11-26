Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $52.80

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $52.80 and last traded at $52.40, with a volume of 2843 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.46.

A number of analysts recently commented on LUNG shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Pulmonx in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Pulmonx in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Pulmonx in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Pulmonx in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Pulmonx from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.20.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.97.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($2.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.32) by $2.06. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

