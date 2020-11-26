Putnam Premier Income Trust (PPT) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 21st

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st.
Shares of NYSE:PPT opened at $4.55 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.67. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $5.73.
Putnam Premier Income Trust Company Profile
