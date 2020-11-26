Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Berry Global Group in a research report issued on Monday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.88 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.69. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Berry Global Group’s FY2021 earnings at $5.17 EPS.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

BERY has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Berry Global Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.63.

Shares of NYSE:BERY opened at $53.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.23. Berry Global Group has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $57.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.36.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.37. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 37.00%.

In related news, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $1,029,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,029,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $1,171,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,186,277.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First National Bank of Omaha grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 100,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 10.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 143,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,942,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 10.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 13.7% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. 96.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers narrow neck blow molded and injection-stretch molded packaging solutions; injection molded and thermoformed pails, jars, and tubs; closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

See Also: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.