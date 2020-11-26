Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:MPW)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.41. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.79 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $329.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.41 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 38.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. TheStreet upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Mizuho upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $19.77 on Thursday. Medical Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $12.35 and a 52 week high of $24.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.52.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MPW. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at about $148,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.8% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 214,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.8% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 96,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 20.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 380,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,156,000 after purchasing an additional 63,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 3.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 217,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 6,975 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total value of $120,393.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 213,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,084,877.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 83.08%.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with approximately 390 facilities and roughly 42,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

