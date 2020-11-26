Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Central Garden & Pet Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:CENT)

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 23rd. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.31. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 4.28%.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CENT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Central Garden & Pet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

Shares of Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $40.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.22 and a 200-day moving average of $38.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.74. Central Garden & Pet has a 1-year low of $23.82 and a 1-year high of $44.80.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 324.7% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 371.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhides, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

