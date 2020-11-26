Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Central Garden & Pet Issued By Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:CENT)

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Central Garden & Pet in a research report issued on Monday, November 23rd. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now forecasts that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.08). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.31. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 11.16%.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

NASDAQ:CENT opened at $40.25 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.22 and a 200-day moving average of $38.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $23.82 and a twelve month high of $44.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CENT. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 371.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 324.7% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhides, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

