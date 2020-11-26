Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) Decreased by Raymond James (TSE:BLX)

Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) (TSE:BLX) – Analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) in a research note issued on Monday, November 23rd. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.54. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $45.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO)’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BLX. CIBC boosted their price objective on Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$36.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their price target on Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$44.50 to C$46.25 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$40.00 price target on shares of Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$43.25.

Shares of BLX stock opened at C$40.11 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$40.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$34.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,293.87. Boralex Inc. has a one year low of C$17.91 and a one year high of C$43.32.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had interests in 85 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,795 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 182 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and three solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

