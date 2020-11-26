Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) Cut by Analyst (TSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) (TSE:ERO) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 24th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.39. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO)’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) (TSE:ERO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$125.67 million for the quarter.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Pi Financial set a C$21.70 target price on shares of Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$22.00 to C$22.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$22.13.

Shares of ERO stock opened at C$21.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.82, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion and a PE ratio of 60.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$19.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$18.28. Ero Copper Corp. has a 1-year low of C$8.40 and a 1-year high of C$23.93.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

