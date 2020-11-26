Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Increased by Capital One Financial

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report released on Monday, November 23rd. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of ($0.74) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.87). Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.59) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.02) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Rowe lifted their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen dropped their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America downgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.84.

Shares of HP opened at $24.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.91. Helmerich & Payne has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $47.33.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.06. Helmerich & Payne had a positive return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 17.81%. The business had revenue of $208.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HP. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 157.4% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 715.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 109.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Michael Lennox sold 2,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total transaction of $35,770.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,717 shares in the company, valued at $447,985.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

