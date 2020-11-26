Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Lowered by Analyst

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Kinder Morgan in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.30. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Kinder Morgan’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%.

KMI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $14.85 on Thursday. Kinder Morgan has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $22.58. The stock has a market cap of $33.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 297.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.81 and its 200 day moving average is $14.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMI. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 444.6% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 60.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director William A. Smith purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.96 per share, with a total value of $97,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,094.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.07%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.53%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

