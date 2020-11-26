Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) Lowered by B. Riley

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) – B. Riley cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Monmouth Real Estate Investment in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 25th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.22. B. Riley also issued estimates for Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Securities initiated coverage on Monmouth Real Estate Investment in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

MNR stock opened at $14.80 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.03. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.27 and a beta of 0.75. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a 52-week low of $8.42 and a 52-week high of $15.53.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.24). Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a return on equity of 0.41% and a net margin of 1.56%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 132,971,100.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,711 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 28.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 17,227 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 463.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 83,580 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 215,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 19,155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 118 properties containing a total of approximately 23.3 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

