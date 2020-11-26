Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Agilent Technologies, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:A)

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Agilent Technologies in a report released on Tuesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now anticipates that the medical research company will earn $0.86 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.87. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HSBC raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.70 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.13.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $114.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.26 billion, a PE ratio of 51.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Agilent Technologies has a 12 month low of $61.13 and a 12 month high of $118.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.19.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 6,608 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 9,539 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.2% during the third quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 8,337 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 562 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 6,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $648,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 104,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,415,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 2,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.16, for a total transaction of $258,107.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,598,701.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,151 shares of company stock valued at $1,360,818.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

