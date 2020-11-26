Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) Lifted by Cormark (TSE:LUN)

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) – Investment analysts at Cormark increased their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 24th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.27).

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$8.10 to C$9.80 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$8.50 to C$9.75 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Eight Capital raised their price target on Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$10.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.94.

LUN opened at C$9.69 on Thursday. Lundin Mining Co. has a one year low of C$4.08 and a one year high of C$9.72. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.10%.

In other news, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie sold 44,000 shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.33, for a total value of C$366,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 176,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,466,080.

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

