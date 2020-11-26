Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) Cut to “Sell” at Sberbank CIB

Sberbank CIB cut shares of Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

QIWI has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Qiwi from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut Qiwi from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Qiwi from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub lowered Qiwi from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Qiwi from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. Qiwi currently has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of QIWI stock opened at $14.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $895.08 million, a P/E ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.07. Qiwi has a fifty-two week low of $8.62 and a fifty-two week high of $21.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The credit services provider reported $52.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $45.62 by $6.87. Qiwi had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 12.42%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Qiwi will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Qiwi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.68%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QIWI. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Qiwi by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 589,613 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,230,000 after purchasing an additional 266,325 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Qiwi by 11.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,090,471 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,353,000 after acquiring an additional 216,547 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Qiwi by 41.1% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 716,378 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,408,000 after acquiring an additional 208,808 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Qiwi in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,485,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Qiwi by 971.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 154,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 139,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.15% of the company’s stock.

About Qiwi

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russia, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates through Payment Services, Consumer Financial Services, Small and Medium Enterprises, and Rocketbank segments.

