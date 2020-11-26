Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Hits New 1-Year High at $70.55

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $70.55 and last traded at $70.35, with a volume of 29652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.91.

Several research firms have commented on PWR. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $55.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $61.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.23.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.86 and its 200 day moving average is $48.46. The stock has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 1.18.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.31. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, August 6th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PWR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $257,000. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in Quanta Services by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 12,127 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 15.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,529 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,877 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 472.8% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 37,017 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 30,554 shares during the period.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

