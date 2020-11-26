Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,414 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Quidel were worth $2,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Quidel by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,839,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Quidel by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Quidel by 239.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 71,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,092,000 after purchasing an additional 50,742 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Quidel by 176.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 49,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,187,000 after purchasing an additional 31,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Quidel by 130.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 388,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,906,000 after purchasing an additional 219,881 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Matthew Strobeck bought 7,300 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $166.65 per share, with a total value of $1,216,545.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,233,043.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.17, for a total value of $852,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,039,441.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Quidel stock opened at $180.76 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.64. Quidel Co. has a 12 month low of $67.06 and a 12 month high of $306.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.63 and a beta of 0.84.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $1.47. Quidel had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 23.61%. The business had revenue of $476.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 276.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Quidel Co. will post 13.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QDEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Quidel from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Quidel from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research increased their price target on Quidel to $279.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Quidel from $306.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.00.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

