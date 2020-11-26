R Kallet Michael Sells 2,403 Shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Stock

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Director R Kallet Michael sold 2,403 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total transaction of $155,546.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,557,223.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of CBU stock opened at $65.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.75. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.01 and a 52 week high of $72.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.11.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $152.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.78 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is 51.06%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CBU. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Community Bank System in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Community Bank System from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Community Bank System by 143.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Community Bank System by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Community Bank System during the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

