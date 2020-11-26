Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Shares Purchased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,739,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 3.71% of Radware worth $42,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDWR. State Street Corp grew its stake in Radware by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 358,524 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after acquiring an additional 75,833 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Radware by 110.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 271,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,403,000 after purchasing an additional 142,456 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Radware by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,032 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Radware by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Radware in the 2nd quarter valued at $253,000. 72.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ RDWR opened at $25.82 on Thursday. Radware Ltd. has a 52 week low of $16.02 and a 52 week high of $26.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 71.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.82.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Radware had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $62.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Radware Ltd. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RDWR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Radware in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Radware from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Radware in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

