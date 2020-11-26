Randall D. Mott Sells 25,000 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) Stock

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) EVP Randall D. Mott sold 25,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $1,150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 164,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,563,642. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE GM opened at $45.46 on Thursday. General Motors has a 12 month low of $14.32 and a 12 month high of $46.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.87 and a 200-day moving average of $29.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $65.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.36. General Motors had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $35.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,955 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 28,224 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 11,966 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 302,114 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $7,643,000 after purchasing an additional 70,908 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 84,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. 77.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GM. Bank of America lifted their price objective on General Motors from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on General Motors from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Benchmark boosted their target price on General Motors from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on General Motors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. General Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.28.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Further Reading: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.