Ravencoin Price Reaches $0.0142 on Major Exchanges (RVN)

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 26th. Ravencoin has a market capitalization of $107.27 million and $19.95 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ravencoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0142 or 0.00000082 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005799 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00073727 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00027739 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00164453 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $174.71 or 0.01012217 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005793 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.52 or 0.00269538 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002212 BTC.

About Ravencoin

Ravencoin (RVN) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 7,558,600,000 coins. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin . Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org

Ravencoin Coin Trading

Ravencoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ravencoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

