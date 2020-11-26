Raymond James Lowers RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) to Market Perform

Raymond James lowered shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Compass Point began coverage on RLJ Lodging Trust in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $9.50 price target for the company. Bank of America cut RLJ Lodging Trust from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut RLJ Lodging Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.00.

RLJ stock opened at $12.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.47. RLJ Lodging Trust has a one year low of $3.88 and a one year high of $18.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.84 and a beta of 1.78.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.72). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $83.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 77.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 19.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,394,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,735,000 after acquiring an additional 390,424 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 3.6% in the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,975,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,112,000 after acquiring an additional 68,038 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 3.8% in the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,443,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,497,000 after acquiring an additional 52,672 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 7.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 812,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,034,000 after acquiring an additional 53,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 43.5% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 459,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after acquiring an additional 139,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

