Raymond James Raises Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Price Target to $23.00

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $16.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AZUL. ValuEngine lowered shares of Azul from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Bradesco Corretora lowered shares of Azul from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Azul from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Azul from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Azul from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Azul has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.22.

Get Azul alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AZUL opened at $20.40 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.65. Azul has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $44.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.97.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.68. Azul had a negative net margin of 118.30% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. As a group, research analysts expect that Azul will post -6.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AZUL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Azul during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Azul during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $797,000. Vivid Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Azul during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Azul by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,529,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,164,000 after purchasing an additional 482,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Azul during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 916 daily flights to 116 destinations through a network of 249 non-stop routes with a fleet of 140 aircraft. The company is also involved in the aircraft financing, package holidays, loyalty programs, and investment fund activities.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.