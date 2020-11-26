Raymond James Raises Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Price Target to $16.00

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of HST stock opened at $14.73 on Monday. Host Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $18.90. The stock has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.75 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 23.29, a current ratio of 23.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 75 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,700 rooms.

