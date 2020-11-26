Raymond James Upgrades Chubb (NYSE:CB) to Strong-Buy

Chubb (NYSE:CB) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AR Network reports. The firm presently has a $180.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $150.00. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on Chubb in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.29.

CB opened at $152.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chubb has a 12 month low of $87.35 and a 12 month high of $167.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.09.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.19). Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb will post 7 EPS for the current year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 948 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.87, for a total value of $143,972.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,738 shares in the company, valued at $2,390,130.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 11,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.09, for a total transaction of $1,699,777.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 201,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,820,735.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 146,031 shares of company stock worth $21,697,079. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,295,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,089,309,000 after purchasing an additional 182,842 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Chubb by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,038,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,459,444,000 after purchasing an additional 290,805 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Chubb by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,415,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,305,285,000 after acquiring an additional 580,742 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,001,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $633,309,000 after acquiring an additional 465,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,684,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $589,758,000 after buying an additional 2,431,302 shares during the period. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

